Kaduna gas explosion: DPR discovers 3 more bodies

ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of three more victims from the gas explosion which occurred last Saturday in Kaduna have been discovered by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) during a clearance operation.

The North West Zonal Controller, DPR, Isa Tafida made the disclosure during a condolence visit to the family of the Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, late Professor Simon Mallam and a victim of the explosion at the St. Gerald Hospital yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The department collaborated with security agencies and other government agencies to evacuate the cylinders in the shop where the gas explosion occurred to safety and in the processes, mutilated bodies of three other victims were discovered under the debris.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

According to him, “This particular operator who brought the calamity upon the victims was operating at the premises illegally. From the information we received, he relocated from another location because of our campaign against illegally, unfortunately, nobody alerted us.”

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App