Kaduna extends verification for 969 retirees

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna state government has extended the verification exercise for 969 of its retirees by two weeks.

The 969 had retired under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Kaduna governor, recalled that the category of retirees were invited last September to verify their credentials at centres across the state.

He said some of the pensioners did not show up at the end of the exercise while ‘’some of those who presented themselves were not able to complete their verification due to incomplete documentation.’’

Adekeye said the state government has therefore decided to extend the verification exercise to enable those who either missed the exercise and or had incomplete documentation, another opportunity to complete their verification explaining that ‘’this extension is only for those whose names were earlier published by the Kaduna state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App