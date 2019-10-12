Breaking News
Kaduna extends verification for 969 retirees
Kaduna extends verification for 969 retirees

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date

Kaduna state government has extended the verification exercise for 969 of its retirees by two weeks.

The 969 had retired under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

A statement  by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Kaduna governor, recalled  that the category of retirees were invited last  September to verify their credentials at centres across the state.

He said some of the pensioners did not show up at the end of the exercise while  ‘’some of those who presented themselves were not able to complete their verification due to incomplete documentation.’’

Adekeye said the state government has therefore decided to extend the verification exercise to enable  those who either missed the exercise and or had incomplete documentation,  another opportunity to complete their verification explaining that ‘’this extension is only  for those whose names were earlier published by the Kaduna state.

