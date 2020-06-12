Kaduna extends 24-hour curfew to entire Kauru, Zangon Kataf LGAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew imposed on Thursday on two chiefdoms in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas to cover the entirety of the two local government areas.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this Friday.

He said security agencies are working to contain the situation that started as a clash over farmland.

“Extending the curfew is part of the necessary steps to manage the tensions and restore calm,” he said in a statement.

Daily Trust reports that Hausa-Fulani and Atyap communities of Zangon Kataf LG nearly clashed last week over the ownership of farmlands in the area.

However, the discovery of the corpse of one, Yusuf Shehu Magaji on Thursday morning at a riverbank in the boundary of Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGA, led to tension in the area.

The deployment of Joint Security Task Force has restored calm

