Kaduna expresses gratitude over First Lady’s palliatives

Kaduna state government has expressed deep appreciation to First Lady Aisha Buhari for donating food items as palliatives to low income earners and vulnerable people in the state.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, stated that the First Lady donated food stuff worth millions of naira under her Future Assured Palliatives Support for the less privileged.

The Special Adviser noted that Kaduna state government commends the First Lady for identifying with the people in times of need, especially by giving succour to residents who are in dire need.

The statement reiterated that Hajiya Aisha Buhuari’s kind gesture is part of the efforts of public spirited individuals, who have been contributing to the COVID-19 Fund to cushion the effects of the pandemic on people in the lowest stratum of society.

It will be recalled that last month, the government had expressed its gratitude to the individuals, firms and agencies that had made cash donations, amounting to N641 million to its Covid-19 fund.

The government noted that many of the donors have responded to its stated preference for donations in kind but some of them have also given their donations both in cash and in kind.

According to the government, BUA Group, United Bank for Africa(UBA), Bank of Industry, Nigerian Breweries and others have made cash donations, adding that ‘’Dangote Foundation, Flour Mills, Olam and Nestle have provided support in kind.’’

‘’Leadway Assurance also kindly offered an insurance package for health workers which Kaduna State Government has augmented to increase the sums assured. The CACOVID alliance is also donating unprecedented supplies of food,’’ the government added.

The state government had also expressed delight over the many pledges it has received for medical equipment to strengthen the resilience of its health sector to respond to this and future public health emergencies.

