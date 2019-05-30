  1. Home
Kaduna: Expect painful decisions – El-Rufai

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna State Published Date
Nasir El-rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday took the oath of office for another term, asking the people of the state to forgive him in advance for the painful decisions his administration would take to develop the state.

The governor announced a six-month maternity leave for female public servants to encourage the healthy development of infants through prolonged breastfeeding, among other benefits.

El-Rufai pledged to continue to put the people first in governance police, saying his administration is for everyone who lives in the state.

