Kaduna Electric suspends disconnection over COVID-19

Management of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) said it has suspended electricity disconnections of its consumers until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi made the disclosure on Monday during the donation of relief materials to the Kaduna State government.

He further disclosed that the company is making a N30 million food donation to its area of franchise including Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

According to Abdulazeez, the gesture is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts at providing palliatives to residents of the state in order to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We believe that as a responsible corporate organisation we also have a role to play in supporting this effort and that is why we are making this token donation of 500 bags of rice, 400 bags of semovita, 100 bags of noodles and 100 cartons of vegetable oil.

“We hope that this will be judiciously given to those who deserve it and we hope that we will be able to combat this pandemic in the soonest possible time,” he added.

He also assured Kaduna residents of stable power supply throughout the lockdown.

Receiving the items, Permanent Secretary General Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Bashir Umar, said the state government has released well over N500 million to provide palliatives for residents.

He, however, added that, “Government cannot do it alone that is why there was a call for corporate organisations and individuals to assist the government in line with what we are doing.”

