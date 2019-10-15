Kaduna Electric staff protest nonpayment of salaries, pension

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company, earlier on Tuesday, protested an alleged non-payment of salaries and non-remittance of their two years pension to the Pension Fund Administration.

The workers, led by union officials under the auspices of the National Union of Electricity Employees, locked down the company premises and used their vehicles to barricade the main entrance to the corporate head office in Kaduna.

The vehicles, carrying inscriptions such as: “Pay our two years pension to PFA”, “Pay us our salary in full,” and “We say no to modern-day slavery” blocked the main entrance to the company while they chanted solidarity song.

A worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the management of the company paid them 40 per cent of September salary, adding that they had no idea when the balance of their salary will be paid.

However, the management of the company, in a statement by its Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, assured that efforts were being made to resolve the problem.

The statement said: “The Management of Kaduna Electric is actively working to resolve the disquiet occasioned by the actions of the two in-house unions on Tuesday morning.

“All issues have been addressed and normal activities restored in all our offices and cash centres.

“As we have said, this sad incident has again, called to question the undue pressure being escorted on Distribution Companies by regulatory agencies which makes it exceedingly difficult for them to effectively discharge their obligations to the market and other stakeholders.

“We urge all our esteemed customers and other relevant stakeholders to be rest assured of our resolve to continue to provide uninterrupted services.”

