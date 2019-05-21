Breaking News
  3. Kaduna Electric set to commence power distribution franchising
Kaduna Electric set to commence power distribution franchising

By Simon Echewofun Published Date
Kaduna Electric

People of Kebbi State have been called upon to avail themselves of the power franchise arrangement about to commence in the state by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company soon.

Speaking at the Stakeholders meeting with Local Government Council Chairmen in Birnin Kebbi, the Chief Franchising and Special Customers Officer of Kaduna Disco Murtala Bello, said franchising is aimed at injecting efficiency, enhancement of power stability, ensuring prompt payment of bills  as well as community participation in power management.

He described Kebbi state as Kaduna Electric’s best customers, explaining that out of the four franchise States of Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara under its coverage only Kebbi State Government is currently debt free.

Murtala Bello regretted that part of the Company’s shortcomings included its inability to provide efficient manpower capable of manning the length and breadth of its network in its franchise states which is the largest in the country.

