Kaduna Electric greets customers at Eid, says it’s open to serve during holidays

The Management of Kaduna Electric has felicitated with its customers on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, adding that its offices will be open during the holidays to attend to customer needs.

It said this in a statement signed by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi.

The statement said the company’s offices shall be open to attend to customer complaints, reporting of faults and bills payment.

It also reminded its customers with prepaid meters that they can vend online during the holidays by visiting www.irecharge.ng or www.buypower.ng where they can purchase electricity tokens from the comfort of their homes. In addition, it said tokens can also be purchased on quickteller.

The company wished Nigerians a peaceful Eid celebrations and urged them to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice that the occasion embodies in order to move Nigeria to greater heights.

It urged customers to also endeavour to report suspicious movements around power installations to security authorities or the nearest Kaduna Electric office to forestall vandalism which hampers the company’s operations.

