Kaduna Electric donates food items to widows

Management of Kaduna Electric yesterday donated food items and other essential supplies to some widows at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communication of the Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said the gesture was aimed at providing succour and relief to the beneficiaries who largely depend on the society for support and assistance.

“In line with our corporate policy, every season such as this, we identify and provide support to cross section of the less privilege members of the society; this year, we selected about fifty widows from Sabon Tasha and Unguwar Boro who were given food items and other essential supplies in the spirit of the yuletide season”, the statement stated.

The widows, who numbered about 50, expressed gratitude to the management of the electricity company for coming to their assistance at their time of need.

The spokesperson of the windows, Mrs. Ruth Samuel described the gesture as timely and much needed.

