Kaduna Electric celebrates Nigeria at 59

The Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

He said after 59 years of Independence, Nigeria has a lot to celebrate in spite of a few challenges it is still grappling with.

Engr. Haruna who stated this in a statement issued in Kaduna said Nigerians should embrace the nation’s diversity which if harnessed is a source of strength that can propel the nation to greatness.

He said the nation’s rich human and material resources must also be put to use in the interest of the nation and urged Nigerians to shun corrupt practices describing it as the bane of the nation’s sustainable growth and development.

The managing director commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in infrastructural development saying such initiative will lay the foundations for the nation’s industrial growth.

He also welcomed the giant strides being made by the government in the power sector and urged all stakeholders to work together to make Nigeria an energy sufficient nation.

He added that on its part, Kaduna Electric will continue to key into the government’s developmental agenda particularly in the area of power distribution in order for it to achieve its objectives.

