Breaking News
BREAKING: Senate confirms Muhammad as CJNJUST IN: Nigerian murdered in Malaysia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kaduna: El-rufai submits N81bn supplementary budget for approval
ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna: El-rufai submits N81bn supplementary budget for approval

By Mohammed Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state

Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai has submitted the first 2019 supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly members for approval.

While reading out the letter sent to the house by the governor at the floor, the Speaker Aminu Shagali said the 81, 682,444,243.20 billion naira was the first supplementary budget ‎for 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first supplementary budget for 2019 has been brought to the house by the governor and it will be forwarded to the House Committee on Appropriation for consideration,” he said.

The Speaker said the adhoc committee on appropriation, which will look at the supplementary budget, will be chaired by Immediate past Chairman on Appropriation Ahmad, Mohammed and other members of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they are expected to submit their report on Thursday.

A member representing Kajuru constituency, Samuel Ubankato, while making his contribution on the supplementary budget, said it came at the right time, looking at the challenges facing the state in terms of infrastructure.

‎The House also received a letter from the Executive on the request for consideration of Za’id Abubakar as Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue as they resolved to invite the nominee for screening on same Thursday, 18 July 2019.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.