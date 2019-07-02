  1. Home
Kaduna: El-Rufai approves appointment of 8 perm secs as 5 retire

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna
Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state

The Kaduna State Government has announced the new postings for eight Permanent Secretaries as five retired.

The statement, signed by the spokesman to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, indicated that some permanent secretaries were also retiring and a process to fill the resulting vacancies had been initiated.

He said the June 2019 Executive Order, creating 14 ministries in the state became effective 1st July 2019 and as part of the process of implementing the order, Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai had approved new postings for Permanent Secretaries as follows:

“Abdullahi Sani moves to SUBEB from the Ministry of Local Government; Musa Adamu moves to the Ministry of Local Government from SUBEB; Stephen Joseph moves to the Ministry of Environment from the defunct Ministry of Water Resources; Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu goes to the Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Environment; Adamu Mohammed Mansur moves to the Ministry of Human Services & Social Development from the Cabinet Office.”

He said Aisha Kumbo Mohammed becomes Permanent Secretary-General Services from the defunct Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism; Murtala Dabo moves to the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure and Umma K. Ahmed goes to the Quality Assurance Board from the former Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development.

