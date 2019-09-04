Kaduna: EFCC arrests 48 internet fraudsters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in their hideouts in Kaduna state.

The commission’s ‎zonal head Mailafia Yakubu said one of the suspects arrested was linked to Federal Bureau of Investigation’s list.

He added that the suspects were arrested through intelligence operations launched on various computer-related frauds in the state.

The Zonal Head said so far the collaboration between the Commission and FBI led to recovery of the sum of 314,000 US Dollars and about 373 million naira from computer related fraud, perpetrators have been traced and recovery made.

He said N373 million has been traced to various commercial banks as he explained that the Kaduna Zonal office recovered the sum of over N198 million and $48,000 in cash and draft.

” Over the years the alarming growth of the Internet and its widespread acceptance has led to the increase in security threat, the increase of this crime in our society has become alarming and should not be overlooked, ” he said.

Mailafia said the zone has already secured conviction of the 23 while others are in various stages of investigation and prosecution. He also said that the zonal office from January to date received 345 petitions, 286 were considered for investigations, 52 forwarded to legal and Prosecution department while 56 cases in court.

He further called on all stakeholders particularly, the Media to collaborate with the commission in fight corruption in the country.

