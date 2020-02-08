Kaduna doctor’s children regain freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The children of Philip Ataga, a Kaduna-based medical doctor who were kidnapped in January, have regained freedom, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

It was learnt that while the family is happy over the release of the children, it is however saddened that their mother was not so lucky.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Bola Philip Ataga and their two children were abducted from their home at Juji community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state in January, where a member of a local vigilante group was killed.

A week after the abduction, Bola’s bullet-ridden body was found inside a bush in Kakau area along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Reacting to the release of his children, Ataga expressed gratitude, saying, “It is very painful that my wife was killed at a prime age of 38 years with a lot of hopes and dreams.”

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support and prayers throughout the period.

He said Christabel, 8 and Jasmine, 3, were released at 7pm on Thursday after spending weeks in captivity. He described his wife, Bola as a humble and kind hearted woman who always used to smile.

“She was all a man could ask for in a wife and I do not think there is any woman that can replace her,” he said. He noted that they had been married for over 12 years and the marriage is blessed with three children.

He urged the government to improve on security, adding, “Because we do not know who the next family or victim will be.”

“In my own case, I built a police outpost for the community, but I am not the one that will man the outpost and even when we had some mobile policemen on duty, they were nowhere to be found during the operation and I think it is the primary responsibility of the government to secure the lives and property of citizens.”

The police spokesman in Kaduna State, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said efforts were being made to arrest the culprits.

“The family informed us that the children were freed on Thursday and the command is working to ensure that the culprits are arrested, we are still on their trail,” he said.

