Kaduna District Head abductors demand N30m ransom

The abductors of the District Head of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Yahaya and a former Education Secretary, Ibrahim Musa are demanding N30million as ransom.

The traditional ruler and the secretary were abducted at Labi close to Anguwar Yako on his way to his domain on Wednesday.

A community leader Imam Musa Udawa told Daily Trust on Sunday that the abductors called and reduced the ransom to N30million from the N100 million.

He also added that apart from the District Head, four other residents of a village called Doka were abducted eight days ago.

He said two of the victims at Doka were previously kidnapped and their family paid N3 million ransom for each yet the bandits returned and picked them again at their residence.

