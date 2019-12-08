Kaduna denies student death in wake of free dewormers

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government on Sunday denied the speculation over the death of a secondary school student after students took free deworming drug launched in the state.

Daily Trust gathered that about five students of Government Junior Secondary School Maimuna Gwarzo Tudun Wada were rushed to hospital on Thursday after taking the free deworming drugs launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State commissioner ‎for Education Malam Shehu Makarfi in an interview with Daily Trust said no student died as a result of the drug, describing the remour as baseless.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

‎He said the drugs were launched officially and that he and the wife of the State Governor were all present when the students were given the drugs.

” I was at the venue ,the governor’s wife too was there officially when the drug was launched and were given to so many students in some schools and no report of any issue apart from the incident at Maimuna Gwarzo which involved only one or two girls and only one girl was admitted in hospital after reacting to the drug.

” The school principal also confirmed that only one girl was admitted and she has since recovered and went back home. So, all what people were writhing that a girl died was false because known of the girls died as a result of the drug. As you know people react differently to drugs which is normal medically, ” he said.

He said the drugs given to the students was for deworming and nothing else.

He also added that official of the state health ministry went to the school and discovered that no student died as speculated.

Daily Trust contacted an official of the ministry of health who didn’t want her name mentioned in print and confirmed that no student died as rumoured.

She also said the health officials discovered that the student only reacted to the drug but that there was nothing to worry about as she has since recovered.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App