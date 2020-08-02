Kaduna denies report on abduction along Abuja-Kaduna Highway

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State government has denied media reports on the abduction of travelers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Thursday.

The government said there was no such incident on that day as reported by some news platforms.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan alongside the Police Commissioner, Umar Musa Muri and Operation Thunder Strike Sector Commander, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, led journalists to the location where the said abduction was said to have taken place to interact with residents of the area.

Aruwan pointed out that their findings revealed that contrary to what was reported, nobody was abducted on that day.

“The Operation Thunder Strike team is working on this road. The police too are working here, Operation Puff Adder, the Intelligence Response Team and other security agencies are all here complimenting.

“Let me state on record that the Kaduna State government is not saying there are no security challenges in the state, we have security challenges but we are working day and night to ensure that we curtail it and we are making progress,” he said.

The Sector Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, described the reports as fake news being spread by mischief makers, saying the Abuja-Kaduna highway is very safe to ply.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App