Kaduna creates three new ministries, including ministry for internal security

Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has signed an Executive Order, creating three new ministries which includes the ministry for internal security and home affairs.

The order abolishes three ministries and amended the mandates of three others to retain the 14 that existed in the first-term.

A Statement from the senior special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Samuel Aruwan listed the ministry abolished as; Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism, Ministry of Rural & Community Development and the Ministry of Water Resources.

Those which mandate were amended are; the ministries responsible for local government, women and social development, works and sports.

He said the newly created ministries were; Business, Innovation and Technology which will coordinate the development of skills, business, trade and manufacturing in the state while taking over the Ministry of Education, Housing & Urban Development. Others are the Ministry of Education, Housing & Urban Development and Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Ministries with amended or expanded mandates include: Human Services and Social Development, public Works and Infrastructure and Sports Development.

He said: “The list of commissioners nominated to lead these ministries will be forwarded to the Kaduna State House of Assembly as soon as it reconvenes.”

