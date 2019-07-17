Kaduna condoles ex- Governor Makarfi over father’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the demise of his father, Malam Mohammed Na’iya Makarfi.

The former governor lost his father at the age of 99 and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

‎A statement issued by Samuel Aruwan,‎ Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs‎ in the state prayed to Allah to grant the deceased paradise.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on behalf of the government and people of the state, condoles our former Governor, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and the entire family of Malam Mohammed Na’iya Makarfi over the death of their patriarch.”

“The deceased was a statesman with abundant sterling leadership qualities who served humanity and championed the cause of peace as a traditional ruler. May Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.” the statement read.

