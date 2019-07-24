Kaduna community raises alarm over measles outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parents in Wusar Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have raised alarm over measles outbreak that has killed dozens of children in the village.

The villagers said most of the victims are children from 2- 3 years old and that dozens have already died since the outbreak in May, 2019.

Halima Alhaji Ahmadu told Arewa Trust Weekly that she lost two grandchildren to the sickness.

She said he had to treat them with local herbs since there is no health facility in the community.

“We need help because we are losing our children. Already two of my grandchildren died as a result of the outbreak,” she said.

Another housewife, Halira Mahmud, said she lost a son four days after her co-partner’s daughter died.

“This outbreak led to the death of two children in our house my son and my co-partner’s daughter. We are really worried because it is an epidemic that is killing our children government should help us,” she said.

She also said they needed a functioning clinic in the village that will be treating them and their children because the Primary Health Centre in the next community is very far from them.

Zaliha, another housewife, said she is battling to save her son’s life for days after being infected with measles “He is running temperature as well as diarrhoea. The boy is very weak and because we don’t have hospital in our village we are only treating him with herbs,” she said.

Goshi Sadam, who lost four children to the epidemic, also told Arewa Trust Weekly that her three other children are also suffering from the disease.

“Four are dead while the remaining three children are sick and we are treating them with local herbs. Their fathers are poor and couldn’t afford to take them to hospital which is far from here,” she said.

Arewa Trust Weekly gathered that the nearest PHC to their community is located at Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area, which is about 17 kilometres from the village.

‎The village Head Alhassan Hamidu told our reporter that three children were buried on Sunday.

“We are really disturbed because the children keep dying. On Sunday we buried three children and this thing started two months ago, within this period hardly a day passes without four children dying. We are appealing to government to come and help us,” he said.

Contacted Director, Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Ado Zakari, confirmed the outbreak in the community saying a team from the ministry has been sent to assess the situation.

“We have already sent a team to the community for assessment and we have taken some support to the area but it’s not enough. This is why I will join the team to visit the area,” he said.

‎He said the ministry will get an official figure of the victims of the outbreak.

