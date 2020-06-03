Kaduna community appeals for roads, drainage

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsaunin Kura community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has appealed to the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to come to its aid in the construction of roads and drainage in the area.

The President-General of the community, Dr. Silas Adamu, alongside other community leaders, made the appeal while taking journalists round to see the condition of the roads and drainage in the area.

He said that this became necessary as the rainy season has set in.

According to Dr. Adamu, as community members, they have spent personal money to grade some parts of the roads and construct drainage, but have now exhausted their efforts and, therefore, needed government intervention.



“Our challenge is poor road network and drainage, and these are capital projects that we cannot handle as a community. We have continued to do the best that we can as a community, now we need the government to help us.

“As law abiding citizens, we pay our taxes, ground rents as at when due but we are yet to feel the presence of government in this GRA that has been established since 1978.

“A number of residents of this area have meritoriously served this country and the state in various capacities before retirement. So far, the light grading of the road and construction of drainage are community efforts.

“With the rains now on, the situation of the road has worsened as you can see.

“We are forced to visit the mechanics every now and then due to broken vehicles as a result of the very bad roads.”

Corroborating, the President General’s position, Barrister Fredricks Danpaul Esq, said the leaders of the community have written to the governor appealing for urgent intervention on their roads and other infrastructure in the area.

He said: “Seeing is believing, that is why we brought you people here to equally see our condition and through you to further appeal to the performing governor to also accommodate us in the urban renewal project and assist us as a community.”

