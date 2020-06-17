Kaduna clash: ‘Woman who lost 4 kids, others taking refuge in Zango’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zango Urban Development Association has disclosed that a Fulani woman who lost four children is among thousands of displaced Fulani presently taking refuge in Zango Urban Area of Southern Kaduna following the recent communal clash in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The association in a statement on the recent unrest in Anton Kataf Local Government signed by its National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Ayuba M. Tasi’u, condemned the killing of one Moses Yusuf as most unfortunate and barbaric.

He noted that contrary to the claim by SOKAPU and Atyap Development Association, it must be corrected that his body was neither found within Zango Urban District nor anywhere near farms in the community.

According to him, “The corpse was truly “taken several kilometres of distance away. As the Kataf told the media, some hard evidence must be provided to support any claim, after all, the case is still being investigated by the police. If they are sure of their innocence, no need to pre-empt the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“Unfortunately, desperate people would stop at nothing to create an excuse to cause carnage. More so, the deceased was not a Kataf but Chawai from Chawai chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area,” he said.

He challenged claims of the Kataf of suspecting the killing of Moses Yusuf to be the immediate cause of the crises and perpetrated by the Hausa Community of Zango Urban, saying, “Why did they go round attacking and killing the Fulani they had been living together for many years and why did they also attack Zango Urban area if their claim or allegation as to the killing of Moses was perpetrated by the Fulani?”

He said the socio-cultural association representing the interest of the Hausa/Fulani Community in Atyap Chiefdom condemned in strong terms the perennial disruption of peace in Zangon Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App