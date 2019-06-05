Kaduna CAN moves to end rising cases of divorce, land dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has conducted a training for Pastors and Church leaders on the need to contract marriages in line with the laws of the land.

The association, in collaboration with Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), said the training of church leaders was to reduce rising cases of the divorce among couples

Reverend John Joseph Hayab, CAN Chairman Kaduna, State said the significance of the training was to help the clergy understand marriage laws.

“Many of our marriages today are being challenged in court because either the pastor or those who are in charge are not licensed to officiate that marriage or it was officiated in a church or a centre where it is not licensed to conduct marriages. So, we want things to be done according to law.” he said.

He also stressed the need for leaders of various churches to understand the process of acquiring land for the building of churches to guard against violating the law

“We are helping the Church leaders to know and abide by the law in purchasing and documenting land purchases.

“These we believe will help in reducing some of the problems we are facing,” he added.

