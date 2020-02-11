Kaduna business man drags army, others to court over ‘illegal arrest’

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna businessman, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gashash popularly known as Sardaunan Matasa has dragged the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and the Director General of the State Security Services to a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna over his ‘illegal arrest’.

Daily Trust recalls that Gashash was taken away by men in military uniform numbering 20 from his residence located at Kakuri in January.

Nothing was heard of him for days until he was released 10 days after and no reason or apology was given by the military.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday at the court, counsel to Gashash, Sabo Garba moved an application to withdraw the DG SSS who is the 4th respondent from matter.

He said, “My client does not want to join the DG, SSS in the matter and prays the court grant the application.”

Counsel to the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, who are 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the matter respectively, N. Nanchu said it will be proper for the applicant to attach an affidavit removing the 4th respondent from the trial since they had already been served with the court summons.

Presiding judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar ordered that the application be put in writing notifying the 4th respondent of their removal from the matter.

She then adjourned the case to 24th February, 2020 for hearing.

