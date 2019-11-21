Kaduna: Buratai renovates, donates books to Alma mata

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has donated over 1,000 copies of “The Legend of Buratai” to LEA Nursery and Primary School, Ungwan Sarkin Musulmi, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

The army chief remodeled, reconstructed and furnished the school where he began his primary education in 1967, through his Tukur and Tukur Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buratai said his understanding of what qualitative education can do to a child spurred him to execute the multi-million naira project.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General Faruq Yahya, the Army Chief charged the school management to make judicious use of the infrastructure and learning materials.

In his own remarks, the GOC said, “I’m very happy to be here, representing someone that looked back to his former primary school and touched it to make it a befitting modern structure we are seeing. Many of us who know him, were not surprised at this gesture because he believes in human development. The COAS himself went to teachers college, so, he is a qualified teacher who understands the importance of knowledge.

“This is reminding all of us to think, look back and give back to a system that has helped us in life. I am standing here on behalf of the COAS to present over 1,000 copies of this book to the teachers and pupils of LEA Nursery and Primary school, Ungwan Sarki. Please, use it to acquire knowledge.”

Responding, Head Teacher of the School, Hajiya Sa’adatu Umar, assured that the school management will maintain the structure and improve on the teaching methodology to make the environment equal to learning.

“On behalf of the staff and pupils of this school, we appreciate you. With this, we are going to make a lot of difference among schools in Kaduna State and we are assuring you that, we shall make judicious use of the books and follow the lessons in it.

Daily Trust reports that the school which was established in 1953 has been equipped with an ultra-modern computer room, functional library, 16 units of water system toilet facility, recreational corner and learning materials, is a top public school in Kaduna State.

Before it’s remodeling of the school which had about 700 pupils had only 12 classrooms, now, it has 20 classrooms and enrollment of up to 1,331 pupils.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App