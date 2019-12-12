Kaduna Battalion first to be Nigerianised — Obasanjo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mogadishu Battalion in Kaduna is the first to be nigerianised, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said.

Obasanjo who was in Kaduna on private visit to Governor Nasiru El Rufai said the battalion was the first to be Nigerianised because it had soldiers from all over the country.

He described Kaduna town as a melting pot of all ethnic groups in Nigeria and commended what he described as the pan-Nigerian character of Governor Nasir El Rufai’s cabinet.

The former president described himself as a son-of-the-soil, saying having lived in Kaduna from 1959 to 1967 and built his first house at the Makera area of the town, he considers his visit to Kaduna as home-coming.

The former president expressed happiness that El- Rufai has recreated the Kaduna of old because his State Executive Council reflects a mini Nigeria.

Obasanjo went down memory lane by recalling El- Rufai’s spat with the senate, saying the former FCT Minister was asked to apologise but ‘’he refused to write a letter of apology to the senate.’’

He said, “We need a character like this, a man that you know where you stand with him. Any job given to him will be well done,’’ he said, adding that the people of Kaduna state have a good leader to work with.

The former president also described El-Rufai as a good student, saying he copied gender inclusiveness when he served in his administration, adding that ‘’I made women to matter in my government. He has done the same in Kaduna. He is a very good learner.’’

Governor El Rufai described former President Obasanjo as a mentor, adding that he learnt many public service skills from him when he served in his government as minister.

