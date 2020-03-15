Kaduna: Bandits kill ex-Reps member’s driver along Birnin Gwari highway

ADVERTISEMENT

A driver to a former House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Dowa, has been killed by suspected bandits along Birnin Gwari highway in Kaduna state, Daily Trust gathered.

The incident happened around 3:00pm near a place called Unguwar Yako on his way to Birnin Gwari on Saturday.

Daily Trust also learnt that the former lawmaker was not in the car when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle.

Our reporter also gathered that it was not clear how many people were inside the vehicle during the attack but the deceased was not alone in the car.

A youth leader in Birnin Gwari town, who craved anonymity for security reasons, told our reporter that he passed through the road around 2:00pm on that same Saturday before the incident happened.

He added that the body of the deceased was brought to the house of the former lawmaker, Ibrahim Adamu Shekarau, around 5:00pm same day for funeral at Birnin Gwari.

“In the past three days, the road to Birnin Gwari has become very dangerous to ply due to activities of bandits.

“On Friday, a man was shot dead and some people abducted and yesterday (Saturday) around 3:00pm, a driver to a former House of Representatives Member named Ibrahim Dowa was also killed by bandits,” he said.

