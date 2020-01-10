Kaduna bandit attacks: NAF reacts, says 1 not 4 soldiers killed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that one not four of its personnel were killed when bandits numbering about 70 attacked soldiers in Unguwan Yako in Buruku along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road on Thursday.

Daily Trust had earlier gathered from a source that four soldiers were killed in the attack which occurred at 3 pm on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source who pleaded anonymity, “The bandits came out in large numbers and attacked the soldiers who were in the area to keep the peace following series of attacks by bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“They killed four soldiers and set their vehicles ablaze and while the attack was going on, a war plane attacked the bandits and dropped bombs killing many bandits on the spot.”

But the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement issued on Friday said troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari foiled an ambush set up by over 70 armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

According to him, “The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process.

“Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The deceased airman, Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried on Friday in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.”

He expressed the condolences of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF to the family of the fallen hero and prayed that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose.

He quoted the CAS as urging all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App