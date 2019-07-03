Kaduna assembly to screen eleven commissioner-nominees tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State House of Assembly will tomorrow screen eleven nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Aminu Shagali, read out the names of the nominees to the state lawmakers on Wednesday during plenary as forwarded by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

A member representing Kajuru, Samuel Tanko Ubankato, moved the motion for the nominated persons to be screened tomorrow (Thursday) while the member representing Zaria, Kewaye Ahmad Muhammad, seconded the motion.

The eleven nominees and their proposed portfolios are as follows: Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, Ministry of Local Government Affairs; Idris Samaila Nyam, Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology; Shehu Usman Makarfi, Ministry of Education; Mohammed Bashir Saidu, Ministry of Finance; Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Ministry of Human Services & Social Development and Aisha Dikko Ministry of Justice.

Others are: Ibrahim Garba Hussaini, Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources; Kabir Muhammad Mato, Ministry of Sports Development; Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure; Samuel Peter Aruwan, Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs; and Fausat Adebola Ibikunle Ministry of Housing & Urban Development.

