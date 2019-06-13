Kaduna assembly re-elects 39 year-old Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State House of Assembly has re-elected the former Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Speaker.

The 39 year-old lawmaker, who was re-elected on Thursday, represents Sabon Gari state constituency and ‎has been Speaker of the fifth state assembly from 2015 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shagali is expected to lead the sixth Assembly for another four-year term.

Also, a former Chief Whip of the state assembly, Yusuf Zailani (APC), who represents Igabi West state constituency, was equally elected as Deputy Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust gathered that the emergence of the Speaker didn’t come to many as a surprised particularly APC members in the state as he has always being the choice of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor had earlier made case for the Speaker who he described as most dedicated loyal and committed lawmaker that supported his administration in delivering good governance in the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App