Kaduna: ASD, 2 others arrested for giving out daughter in marriage

Former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Alhaji Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD, and two others , have been arrested for allegedly giving out his daughter in marriage.

Our correspondent learnt that the arrest may have been at the instance of Nasiba’s (the daughter’s) estranged husband who may not have been happy with the development.

The two others arrested with ASD are the judge of Magajingari Sharia court in Kaduna North local government area, Murtala Nasir who consummated the marriage held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 and Shehu Dauda, one of the sons of Alhaji Sani Dauda..

The three were arrested on Monday, November 11, and are being detained at the Special Anti Robbery Squad office of the Kaduna state police command .

Lawyer to the accused persons, Sani Katu, told newsmen that his clients’ arrest was allegedly instigated by the former husband of Nasiba Dauda.

The police public relations officer Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo when contacted said he is he not aware of the development but promised to find out if such a thing had happened.

