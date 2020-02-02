  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kaduna, Anambra confirm Lassa fever cases
ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna, Anambra confirm Lassa fever cases

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna & Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, yesterday confirmed another case of Lassa fever in the state.

She said the new case was that of a 34-year-old  male from Kajuru Local Government Area who was being managed at the IDCC.

A statement signed by the commissioner said   the state had recorded 23 cases so far, and 15 test results had resulted negative while six cases were pending.

“This brings the number of confirmed cases to two  in Kaduna State, as the first victim died last Sunday and has since been buried,” she said.

She added that 40 people who had been in contact with the cases were being monitored and none had shown any symptom.

However, contact listing and follow-up as well as active case search are ongoing as she advised general public to continue to maintain  high level personal hygiene and environmental sanitation and ensure that all cases of fever are tested before treatment.

Similarly, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in the state.

The commissioner disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outbreak at the weekend.

He said the state’s health emergency response team had responded to the suspected case which was confirmed positive by his ministry.

“We followed the national guidelines in managing the case from isolation and sample collection to sample testing. The result of the laboratory test came out positive for Lassa fever. With this development, the state now has an index case,” Okpala, said.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.