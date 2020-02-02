Kaduna, Anambra confirm Lassa fever cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, yesterday confirmed another case of Lassa fever in the state.

She said the new case was that of a 34-year-old male from Kajuru Local Government Area who was being managed at the IDCC.

A statement signed by the commissioner said the state had recorded 23 cases so far, and 15 test results had resulted negative while six cases were pending.

“This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim died last Sunday and has since been buried,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She added that 40 people who had been in contact with the cases were being monitored and none had shown any symptom.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

However, contact listing and follow-up as well as active case search are ongoing as she advised general public to continue to maintain high level personal hygiene and environmental sanitation and ensure that all cases of fever are tested before treatment.

Similarly, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in the state.

The commissioner disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outbreak at the weekend.

He said the state’s health emergency response team had responded to the suspected case which was confirmed positive by his ministry.

“We followed the national guidelines in managing the case from isolation and sample collection to sample testing. The result of the laboratory test came out positive for Lassa fever. With this development, the state now has an index case,” Okpala, said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App