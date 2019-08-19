Kaduna agency generates N17bn in 6 months – Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) said on Monday that it has generated N17 billion as Internally generated Revenue (IGR) from January to June.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar, who disclosed this in Kaduna, said the amount was above the N11 billion target set for the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar expressed confidence that the agency would generate N45 billion, against the N43 billion target set for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have assured my staff that performance is key, and we have a motivated staff that are ready to work.

“I assure you that with the right people in place, the best strategies, right proprieties, hard work and dedication, we will surely achieve our target,” he said.

Abubakar disclosed that KDIRS has concluded plans to go after defaulting taxpayers and ensure full compliance to tax laws in the state as part of efforts to boost the state’s IGR.

“We have concluded plans to go after high profile individuals, government agencies and private organisations that have been defaulting in their tax payments.

“We want to ensure that all taxpayers register, obtained their Tax Identification Number and pay what is appropriate in terms of taxes and do so as at when due.

“By doing this, we are sure of increasing taxpayers’ data base and increase revenue generation in the state,” he said.

He added that the agency has set up a unit that would ensure that all eligible taxpayers are brought into the revenue net.

“We have also established Local Government Revenue Help Desk to handle all issues and complaints on revenue collection at local government levels.

“This was to ensure that all revenues expected from local government areas are duly collected, remitted and accounted for,” he added.

The chairman also said that KDIRS, through commercial banks engaged by the agency has equally engaged inter-switch to improve efficiency in revenue collection in the state.

He added that the agency would remain committed to ensuring that taxpayers get quality service and the needed value for tax payments.

He called on every taxpayer in the state to register voluntarily and pay his or her taxes as at when due to avoid embarrassment. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App