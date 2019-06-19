Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba now produces quality rubber – Institute

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Wuranti Vala, an official of the National Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, has said that Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States are now producing quality rubber in commercial quantity.

Vala disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit by students of Government Secondary School Zuturung Kari, Zangon Kataf, to the rubber plantations and nurseries in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“It is now evident that high quality natural rubber is now being produced in Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba.

“This simply means more income will be generated for government and many unemployed youths in the areas will now have something to do to generate income for themselves,” he said.

The official said the growth of rubber trees in Manchok began eight years ago, and tapping and putting the raw material into proper use had already commenced.

He called on Nigerians, particularly residents of the three states to venture into rubber farming, adding that it has the huge economic potentials to take the country and individuals out of poverty.

Vala also called on the governments of the three states to invest massively in rubber farming, noting that its potentials to jerking up the revenue base of the states are enormous.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting students were taken round the plantations to inspect facilities at the institute, among other activities. (NAN)

