Kaduna-Abuja highway safest road in Nigeria today — El’rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El’rufai on Thursday described Kaduna-Abuja highway as the safest road in Nigeria.
He said the Kaduna-Abuja highway has not witnessed a single kidnapping or criminality incident in two and half month.
The Governor disclosed this at the opening ceremony of Federal and States Security Administrators Meeting in the state.
