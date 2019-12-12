  1. Home
  Kaduna-Abuja highway safest road in Nigeria today — El'rufai
Kaduna-Abuja highway safest road in Nigeria today — El'rufai

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna
Malam Nasir El-Rufai
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El’rufai on Thursday described Kaduna-Abuja highway as the safest road in Nigeria.

‎He said the Kaduna-Abuja highway has not witnessed a single kidnapping or criminality incident in two and half month.

The Governor disclosed this at the opening ceremony of Federal and States Security Administrators Meeting in the state.

