Kaduna-Abuja gridlock: Government apologises to road users

The government of Kaduna state on Friday apologized to users of the Kaduna-Abuja road who were subjected to hours of gridlock over the alleged killing of a driver in the early hours of Friday.

This is just as the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga ordered for an immediate investigation into the killing of the driver by a police inspector.

Our correspondent recalls that the driver of Peugeot J-5 bus was shot by the operatives around Olam, while on his way to Kaduna around 7:30 am on Friday.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement appealed to all persons traveling on the Kaduna-Abuja highway to patiently cooperate with efforts to clear the gridlock.

According to Aruwan, “In the early hours of today, a group of drivers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Road to protest the killing of their colleague by a policeman.”

“The loss of life is deeply regretted and the state government commiserates with the family of the deceased driver and has directed that the police thoroughly investigate the incident.”

“However, grief and a sense of loss does not justify imposing such pains on other citizens as the protesting drivers have done by blocking a very busy public highway. They have left many people stranded for several hours and caused considerable distress. The Kaduna State Government apologises to road users for the inconveniences caused by the hours-long blockade.”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that happened along Kaduna –Abuja Road where a commuter was allegedly shot dead by a policeman on duty.

CP Janga noted that he has already defaulted the inspector involved in the incident as a preliminary disciplinary measure and he will be tried accordingly.

He assured that he has directed for a full investigation into the circumstances of the killing and commiserated with family of the deceased assuring them and members of public that the Command will ensure that justice is done on the matter.

He then called for calm and pleaded with the Drivers Unions not to take law into their hands by causing road blockade as such measure will only add difficulty to the public.

