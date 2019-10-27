Kaduna abducted female students, staff released

ADVERTISEMENT

Six female students and two staff members of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state that were abducted on October 3, have been set free.

The students and staff members, our correspondent learnt have reunited with their families.

The eight have been in captivity for 23 days since they were abducted in the premises of their school minutes after midnight.

A staff of the school said the girls and the two staff members were released in the early hours of yesterday.

The parents had initially paid a ransom of N3.6 million for the release of the girls shortly after they were abducted, but the bandits still held on to them as negotiations continued.

Our correspondent learnt after further negotiations, the bandits and the parents were able to reach an agreement Friday night and Saturday morning the bandits moved the eight to a location along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and dropped them around Dutse village at about 3 a.m.

However, a source said N10 million ransom was paid for their release.

The staff of the school who does not want to be named said while they were on their way to pick the eight, they were informed that a patrol team of the police saw them standing by the road and picked them and took them to the Toll Gate Police Station and called them to go to the station.

“We have just collected the girls from the police. They have gone through a lot of trauma, but they are unhurt.

“The parents don’t want any media publicity about this so they don’t want to keep them in one place,” he said.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the release.

He said in a statement that “We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.”

However, a statement by the Kaduna State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says its men rescued the girls and the two staff members based on intelligence report it received.

