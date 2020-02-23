4 die of Lassa fever in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people have died of Lassa fever in Kaduna, state officials say.

Kaduna health commissioner Amina Baloni says two others infected are hospitalised at the Infectious Disease Control Centre ( IDCC) .

The latest case is a 40-year-old male recorded on Friday at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Teaching Hospital and now receiving treatment at the (IDCC).

Kaduna has recorded a total eight confirmed infections out of the 74 suspected to be Lassa fever.

“Out of the eight confirmed cases, the first patient has died due to late presentation, while the second and third cases have been cured, affirmed negative and discharged home. However, the fourth and fifth cases were diagnosed after they had died,”she said.

She said the sixth case had travelled from Ebonyi State and is receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC).

Dr Boloni said the seventh, who is also deceased, had travelled from Kebbi State but died while on admission at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital(ABUTH), Zaria, before being diagnosed.

