Kaduna: ‎Gunmen abduct 14 villagers in two villages

Suspected kidnappers have abducted 14 villagers in two Kaduna villages located along Birnin-Gari Gwari Kaduna Highway in two days.

Daily Trust gathered that the bandits succeeded in attacking 10 villagers at Manini village on Sunday while four others were abducted at Kwaru village closed to Labi village on Tuesday just few kilomiters to Udawa town in Chikun Local Government Are‎a of the state.

‎ The two villages where the victims were abducted were along‎ Birnin-Gari Kaduna highway.

One of the commanders of Civilian JTF in Udawa town who didn’t want his name mentioned told Daily Trust that within two days about fourteen people were abducted in those villages.

‎”As I speak to you now 14 people were abducted within two days in two villages. 10 people were abducted at Manini Village on Sunday night, four at Kwaru village closed to Labi on Tuesday evening. The four abducted include a popular food vendor name Yar Kanawa who was on her way to Udawa market.

” There was also another resident called Hamidu mai Awaki and two others who were residents of the area. Three other persons – an elderly woman called Yar Baki and twins Hassana and Hussaina were released by the ‎gunmen probably because the old woman and the twins couldn’t walk fast in the bush ” he said.

He said members of the JTF who went after the bandits discovered the old woman and the twins inside the bush and took them back home.

‎The state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Yakubu Sabo ‎couldn’t be reached for comment as his phone wasn’t going through as at the time of filing this report.

