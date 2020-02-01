Kadpoly sacks lecturer for sexual harassment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna Polytechnic management has terminated the appointment of a former Head of Department (name withheld) over an allegation of sexual harassment of a female student of the institution.

The Governing Council of the polytechnic at its 91st regular meeting held on January, 30, 2020 approved the termination.

This was contained in a letter issued yesterday signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information & Protocol for the Registrar, Samuel Y. Obochi, which was obtained by Daily Trust.

“After the matter was reported by the student, (he) appeared before management and Governing Council disciplinary committees of the polytechnic to ascertain the veracity of the allegation and a case of sexual harassment was established against the lecturer,” the letter said.

The statement further added that the Rector, Kaduna Polytechnic, Professor Idris M. Bugaje, had in December 2019 launched the polytechnic’s policy document on the prohibition of sexual harassment in addition to other laws and regulations in the institution.

The rector also warned that the management of the institution has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and advised all stakeholders to be guided to avoid falling prey to the law.

