Juventus v Inter Milan, four other Serie A matches postponed over Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Five Serie A matches have been postponed this weekend because of coronavirus, including Juventus’ game at home to Inter Milan.

Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo have also fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus in Italy.

The games were initially going to be played behind closed doors, but Serie A took the decision on Saturday morning to call them off.

All five fixtures have been rescheduled for Wednesday, 13 May.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

As a consequence, the Coppa Italia final, which was scheduled for the same day, has been moved to the following week on Wednesday, 20 May – four days before the end of the domestic season.

Four of this weekend’s five postponed fixtures were due to take place on Sunday with the match at Udinese due to kick off on Saturday at 17:00 GMT.

Italy has put towns in the north into lockdown after more than 300 people were infected, 12 of whom have died.

It follows last weekend’s disruption when four Serie A games in Milan, Bergamo, Verona and Turin were suspended.

Then on Thursday, Inter Milan’s Europa League victory over Ludogorets was played behind closed doors at San Siro Stadium.

This weekend’s games at Lazio, Napoli, Lecce and Cagliari will go ahead with supporters as normal, but Sampdoria’s match on Monday is yet to be decided upon.

First victim

A Nigerian-Italian Serie C player, Paul Akpan Udoh, has tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, becoming the first footballer in Europe to be infected.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Pianese, was reported diagnosed on Thursday and has been quarantined.

A second player of the team, who felt the same symptoms, is being monitored.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App