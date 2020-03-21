Juventus’ Dybala, girlfriend test positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The player announced his status on Twitter on Saturday.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” he tweeted.

“Luckily, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”

Juventus confirmed the status of the player, saying, “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday, March 11.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

