  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Juventus’ Dybala, girlfriend test positive for Covid-19
ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus’ Dybala, girlfriend test positive for Covid-19

By . Published Date

Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The player announced his status on Twitter on Saturday.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” he tweeted.

“Luckily, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”

Juventus confirmed the status of the player, saying, “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday,  March 11.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.