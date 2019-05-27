  1. Home
Juventus deny rumours of Guardiola swoop

Juventus yesterday poured cold water over rumours in Italy that they were planning a dramatic pounce for Pep Guardiola, saying that they had never even spoken to the Manchester City boss.

“It’s a strange world, we’ve not had any contact with Guardiola and nor have we ever thought about it given that he’s under contract,” Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici said to DAZN ahead of their final day clash at Sampdoria.

Juve sealed their eighth straight Serie A title weeks ago and are on the hunt for a new boss after removing Massimiliano Allegri earlier this month, following a Champions League quarterfinal exit to Ajax in April.

