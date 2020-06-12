Juve host tense Milan as Italian season finally resumes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian season resumes after a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday when Juventus, still chasing a possible league, cup and Champions League treble, host AC Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal.

The match, to be played behind closed doors at the Allianz stadium, should have been played on March 4 but was postponed by the Turin city government at 24 hours’ notice as the virus began to spread. The season was suspended altogether one week later.

Juventus are favourites to reach next Wednesday’s final after a 1-1 draw in the first leg on February 13.

