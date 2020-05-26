JUTH claims no Covid-19 hazard allowance for nurses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Tuesday explained why the nurses attached to the hospital’s Isolation centre are yet to be paid their hazard allowances for taking care of covid-19 patients in the state.

It came after nurses at the centre on Monday withdrew their services over non payment of their hazard allowances promised by the federal government.

JUTH’s spokesperson, Bridget Omini, said the nurses were not paid because no money was given to any Teaching hospital in the country.

READ: Covid-19: Ogun ups hazard allowance, offers life insurance for healthworkers

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

READ: JOHESU rejects disparity in hazard allowance for health workers

READ: Health workers to get 50% of basic salary as hazard allowance

Omini, who confirmed the withdrawal of the nurses from the isolation centre, said the management of the hospital wasn’t informed before the action was taken by the aggrieved nurses.

On the claims of lack of Personal Protective Equipment (BPE), in the hospital, the spokesperson said, “That is not true. We have received PPE and are available in our custody.”

But the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, JUTH branch, Mercy Lenka on Monday, was quoted to have blamed the government for the action of the nurses, claiming that non of them was paid their allowances and other entitlements by the both the state and federal government.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App