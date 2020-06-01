JusticeForUwa: Nigerian celebrities lend voices

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck in Benin city on Saturday, May 30, 2020, when a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin, Uwavera Omozuwa, was raped and killed in a church.

The late Uwa died from injuries sustained at the premises of one of the branches of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Edo Province 10, where she had gone to read.

A number of Nigerian celebrities took to their social media handles to lend their voices over the issue.

Below are the reactions of some of the celebrities over the rape and murder of Omozuwa.

Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor, Folarin Falana, known by his stage name Falz, took to his twitter handle @falzthebahdguy to describe the incident as disheartening.

He added that it is exhausting to see injustice continue to thrive time after time.

“It’s so exhausting to see injustice continue to thrive time after time. Every time we say NOT AGAIN, and then there is a new story. Enough is enough”

It’s so exhausting to see injustice continue to thrive time after time. Every time we say NOT AGAIN, and then there is a new story. Enough is enough. It’s too disheartening. Justice must be served for the innocent souls we keep on losing. #JusticeForTina #JusticeForUwa — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 31, 2020

It is important that we are fearless and we are ready to challenge the government through peaceful protests. It’s not enough to sit in our houses and post on socials. Justice must be served #JusticeForUwa #JusticeForTina — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 31, 2020

Multiple award-winning Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, on her verified twitter handle @Nse IkpeEtim, tweeted that: “Uwa’s dream of becoming a nurse has now been dashed by rapists and murders.”

She had just been admitted to the University of Benin to study microbiology. She was 22. Uwa’s dream of becoming a nurse has now been dashed by rapists and murders. All she wanted to do was read. When will girls feel safe again? #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/fslvHzgLb8 — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) May 31, 2020

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, on her twitter handle @TiwaSavage, described the raping of young ladies, incessant killings of young men by police officers, and the high rate of unemployment as frustrating.

“#WeAreTired of senseless killings, lorries falling on road and killing passengers, ACs catching fire and burning houses, young girls getting raped, young boys killed by SARZ…..”

#WeAreTired of senseless killings, lorries falling on road and killing passengers, ACs catching fire and burning houses, young girls getting raped, young boys killed by SARZ, no jobs for graduates, please add your own frustration because my list is long — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 31, 2020

For Genevive Nnaji, who also took to her twitter page; @GenevieveNnaji1 to lend her voice, called out men for abusing their power.

According to her, women have lived in constant fear of men for a very long time.

“They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice”

They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice.🌹💔 pic.twitter.com/e9c4ODcEri — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) May 31, 2020

Since the news broke, the entire country has expressed its disgust and anger over the murder of the young lady.

The hashtag #JusticeForUwa is trending in Nigeria, with her family appealing for help to track down her killers.

Police assure of thorough investigation

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured that killers of Uwavera will be brought to book.

In a statement signed by the police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP said he has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

Frank noted that the IGP condemned the attack and sympatised with the family of the deceased.

He, however, called for calm and assured that the police will bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.

