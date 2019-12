ADVERTISEMENT

The sentencing of Orji Kalu, the former governor of Abia state is something that all Nigerians should celebrate. This is a sign that there is hope for our judicial system yet. There have been several charges brought against past leaders. But they all seem to be futile in the long run. This sentencing will sure make the other leaders sit up. And make them realize they are not above the law. Good job! More of this will sure be appreciated.

Esther Eke, Imo State

