  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Justice Mahuta turbaned as Galadiman Katsina
ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Mahuta turbaned as Galadiman Katsina

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman
Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has turbanned Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta, as the 11th Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi.

The Emir urged him to work hard towards protecting the rights of the common man and the image of the dynasty.

ADVERTISEMENT

While regretting increasing banditry and kidnapping across the state, he called for more prayers to remedy the situation.

Our correspondent reports that the event attracted prominent sons and daughters of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.