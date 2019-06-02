Justice Mahuta turbaned as Galadiman Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has turbanned Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta, as the 11th Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi.

The Emir urged him to work hard towards protecting the rights of the common man and the image of the dynasty.

While regretting increasing banditry and kidnapping across the state, he called for more prayers to remedy the situation.

Our correspondent reports that the event attracted prominent sons and daughters of the state.

