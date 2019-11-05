Breaking News
Justice Kanyip gets Senate confirmation as President of NICN

By Agency report Published Date
National Industrial Court

The Senate has confirmed Justice Benedict Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN.

The appointment of Kanyip became necessary as a result of the retirement of Justice Babatunde Adejumo after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years as provided by Section 291(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the judiciary in Nigeria was supposed to be a very active one and as such, should be given the necessary support to discharge their functions.

He called for more funding for the judiciary to ensure the effectiveness of the sector. (NAN)

